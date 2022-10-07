The city of Copperas Cove honored one of its police lieutenants and one of its police captains Tuesday evening for their service to the city of Copperas Cove.
Lt. Krystal Baker and Capt. Gabriel Cardona were both honored for 15 years of employment with the city.
Baker began working for the city on Oct. 29, 2007, and Cardona has been employed by Copperas Cove since Oct. 1, 2007.
Each officer received a service coin from Chief Eddie Wilson.
The city of Copperas Cove honors those employees who have been employed with the city at five-year increments during the workshop meeting of the first Tuesday of the month.
