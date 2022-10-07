The city of Copperas Cove honored one of its police lieutenants and one of its police captains Tuesday evening for their service to the city of Copperas Cove.

Lt. Krystal Baker and Capt. Gabriel Cardona were both honored for 15 years of employment with the city.

