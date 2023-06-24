With the state Legislature still in the midst of a special session that immediately followed the 88th Session, Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah reflected recently on the potential impact of the session on the city.
One bill in particular, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 14, that had Haverlah’s attention since it was filed, is House Bill 2127.
“HB 2127 is the most significant bill that will likely have a negative impact on services expected by residents,” Haverlah said in an email to the Herald last week. “HB 2127 exempts cities’ authority related to several state codes or laws.”
The new law goes into effect on Sept. 1, according to Texas Legislature Online.
Specifically, the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act as it has been called, seeks to provide consistency and predictability by preempting local regulation of matters regulated by the state in the Agriculture Code, Business & Commerce Code, Finance Code, Insurance Code, Labor Code, Natural Resources Code, Occupations Code, or Property Code, according to the bill analysis on the Legislature website.
What this means entirely, Haverlah is unsure.
“The impact is not fully known as the bill language is not directed to specific regulations or policies, but broad and encompassing of many regulations.”
According to KHOU, a TV news station in Houston, proponents have said the goal is to create consistent regulations that augment economical growth in the state. Opponents reportedly have said that the law would limit local governments, with one going as far as calling it “unconstitutional,” according to The Texas Tribune.
Haverlah has mentioned the bill specifically every time he briefed the city council on legislative updates at the end of council meetings.
To Haverlah, the biggest disappointment of the session was the failure of House Bill 1613, a bill authored by Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
The bill aimed at providing relief for cities and counties that lose a sizable amount of property tax revenue due to the state’s disabled veterans property tax exemption.
Shine’s district includes veteran-heavy Harker Heights and Killeen, where many residents qualify for the state’s disabled veterans property tax exemption — allowing such veterans to not pay property taxes on the home they live in. While that helps the veterans, it means less money in the coffers for the cities they live in — property tax money that pays for police, fire, trash and other city-related services.
Copperas Cove has received a small portion of reimbursement from the state since the Legislature allowed the reimbursement program in 2015.
Shine called the death of the bill a “failure” on the part of the Senate, which effectively killed it with an amendment that wiped out the original intent of the bill.
“When I looked at this after redistricting and picking up Nolanville and Harker Heights, I said we got to fix this on a state-wide basis and to provide a better approach to this,” Shine told the Herald in May.
Sen. Pete Flores, the state senator for Copperas Cove, told the Herald that Shine’s bill was a tough ask.
“When it came over here from the House, it had a $400 million fiscal note, but it didn’t have any money attached to it,” Flores said in May. “It just said it costs this much, but they didn’t have any money on it. Two weeks from the end of the session, that makes it a pretty tough lift.”
Shine said his first proposed funding mechanism — sales tax revenue from vendors on military installations — would not provide nearly the amount of funding he initially thought it would based on bad data from the Comptroller’s Office. So later, Glenn Hegar, the Texas Comptroller, wrote a substitute to the bill that included a trust fund established by the Comptroller’s office, which would’ve provided $200 million per year, according to Shine.
Haverlah has continued to be hopeful moving forward.
“I am hopeful the 2025 89th Legislature will approve funding lost revenue of the unfunded mandate of the 100% disabled veterans exemption. This does not mean repealing or removing the exemption,” he said. “The state should reimburse Copperas Cove for the exempted revenue. By not reimbursing the City for the lost revenue, the state causes all other tax payers to bear the tax burden to fund general government services.”
