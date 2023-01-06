As it did a couple of years ago, the city of Copperas Cove is creating a charter review committee for resident committee members to meet with city officials and city council members to make recommendations for charter revisions to go on the ballot.
In 2021, the charter review committee recommended 13 revisions that all but one were approved by voters.
The city is currently accepting applications for a spot on the committee, which consists of seven community members. Meetings will also be attended by two city council members, the city attorney and staff as necessary.
Meeting dates, times, and locations will be established upon appointment of the members.
The committee will dissolve upon completion of the assigned task.
Applications are available at 914 S. Main Street, Suite D, or on the city’s website, www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications.” Completed applications must be submitted to the office of the city secretary for consideration by the city council.
