As the city of Copperas Cove begins its budget season, it is facing another deficit that will require fund balances to balance the budget.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah and Budget Director Ariana Beckman presented the Copperas Cove City Council with the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
The overall proposed budget is around $49.4 million of expenditures across all funds. Total revenues are projected to be around $45.9 million. These proposed figures represent an overall budget deficit of around $3.5 million.
The city of Copperas Cove has five main funds – general, water and sewer, solid waste, golf course and other.
The largest deficit is expected to be found in the General Fund and is expected to be around $1.1 million, a nearly $400,000 improvement from last year’s budget that the council adopted.
“Some of the issues that have caused the deficit are increasing materials, supplies and vendor costs,” Haverlah told the council Tuesday evening.
According to the presentation, the funds with the largest expected expenditure increases are in the Water & Sewer Fund and the Solid Waste Fund.
Haverlah told the council there were various reasons for that.
For the Water & Sewer Fund, new requests include several generators and switch gear for wastewater treatment facilities and water distribution stations.
“Generators aren’t cheap, and switches that are required to be installed on each of those is not cheap by any imagination,” Haverlah.
The city identified the need for generators at the pump stations and the water treatment facility plants after February’s Winter Storm Uri in the event of another abrupt loss of power to those facilities.
Two large expected expenditures in the Solid Waste Fund include expansion and rehabilitation of the scale house at the Solid Waste Transfer Station as well as the expansion and rehabilitation of the Transfer Station itself.
The scale expansion could cost around $60,000, while the expansion of the Transfer Station could cost around $1.2 million. Both are necessary projects, Haverlah told the council.
“Because of the proximity (of the scale) to FM 116, we have actually backed up traffic on that farm-to-market road, which can be very dangerous because it’s a two-lane road,” Haverlah said.
Speaking to the expansion of the Transfer Station, Haverlah said, “We are at our limit with our permit on the amount (of trash) that we can take.”
He said the city is attempting to have the permit updated with the Texas Commission on Economic Quality, but regardless of that, the facility needs to be expanded.
To view the proposed budget, go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/budget/budget-presentations/.
Looking ahead, the city council will have a special meeting on Tuesday to receive more specific details about major operating funds and other funds as well as to hear presentations from the departments.
If needed, the council will meet on June 10 and/or 15 to hear more departmental presentations.
A workshop for non-city organization presentations will be on July 1.
The council will discuss the tax rate in a workshop on July 27, which will precede the first public hearing on the budget on July 29.
On Aug. 10, the council is expected to adopt the budget, the tax rate, the long-range plans and the fee schedule.
Other budget business
During the regular meeting, the city council also approved the resolution for the city to issue certificates of obligation for debt in the amount of $9.6 million.
According to the city’s debt repayment schedule, all debt issued through the certificates of obligation for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 is expected to be paid off by Fiscal Year 2041.
