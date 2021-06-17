After multiple unsuccessful attempts to obtain state grants for a ramp project to connect parts of State Highway 9 on the eastern part of the city to Fort Hood, Copperas Cove officials will now attempt to obtain a federal grant for it.
Receiving unanimous approval from the city council, City Manager Ryan Haverlah will submit the grant application to the Department of Defense for the Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP).
Prior to Haverlah speaking about the grant, Keith Sledd, executive director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, told the council why the city qualifies for the grant.
The three criteria for qualification for the grant are value to the military, installation resiliency and quality of life.
The proposed project is to add a ramp from eastbound Old Georgetown Road to southbound State Highway 9 and to add a ramp from northbound State Highway 9 to eastbound West Tank Destroyer Boulevard.
“The State Highway 9 ramp project fits right into that number one military value criteria,” Sledd said Tuesday.
He added that the answer on approval or disapproval will be a quick turnaround. Sledd said the city will know by September if it has been awarded the grant money.
Haverlah said the ramp project is a precursor to the city’s desire to construct an intermodal truck/rail facility in that area.
“The ramp project is the first step we need to take,” Haverlah said.
The Texas Department of Transportation has already designed the project at no cost to either Copperas Cove or Fort Hood, and the installation has already voiced its support for the project.
In 2019 and 2020, the city attempted to obtain grant funding through the Defense Economic Assistance Adjustment Grant (DEAAG).
Sledd said the biggest reason he believes the city’s project was not selected for grant funding is because of the local cost share level, which for Copperas Cove would have been between 30 to 35%.
During the last DEAAG grant approval period, the six projects that were awarded funding all had local cost shares of at least 50%, including one that had a local cost share of 85%.
The estimated cost of the project is $5.8 million.
The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation will take an item to its board to once again support the project to the tune of $500,000, Haverlah explained.
Other regional communities, such as Gatesville, Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton and Temple as well as Bell and Coryell counties, will also contribute to the project.
Haverlah explained that Fort Hood and TxDOT will also be contributors to the project.
“It is a very large collaborative project, in which there are multiple entities, not only providing dollars in the form of local cost share, but also in kind support, such as engineering work and project management and installing fencing — those things,” Haverlah said.
Adding in the support from the other communities, the total local cost share for the DCIP grant will be 31.8%.
Councilman Jack Smith asked Haverlah if the other entities such as Killeen and the two counties are committed to what they said they will contribute, which Haverlah confirmed.
Councilwoman Joann Courtland also asked Haverlah for confirmation about the local cost share, since the estimated cost of the project had been $5.1 million when it was initially presented to the city council.
Haverlah confirmed to Courtland that the local cost share would be 31.8%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.