The City of Kempner held a school supply giveaway at Kempner City Hall last Saturday.
With the help of several area businesses as drop-off points, the city was able to receive more than $2,000 in school supplies and personal hygiene donations.
The school supplies were given out to any student, regardless of need.
Kempner resident Judy Brown brought her four children to the Kempner school supply, and her family was the last to come and collect items before they were all gone.
The event was very quick as it started at 9 a.m. and local residents had taken all of the supplies by 9:45. It was on a first come, first serve basis.
“I found out about this event on Facebook,” Brown said. “I have three who attend Taylor Creek Elementary School and one who attends Lampasas High School.”
Mayor John Wilkerson credited the city manager and other city employees for the success of the giveaway.
“This event would not have been possible without the hard work of our city manager, David Williams, and our amazing staff. They did a wonderful job of getting in tune with the community and assisting with events like this one.”
Williams said that planning for the school supply giveaway began a few months ago.
“The process in making this a reality started back in June with our Kempner Fest. I had already been developing those business relationships for Kempner Fest and really just relied on those relationships for this event,” he said. “The big focus comes from the mayor, and the new city council that we have was about bringing this community back together after a lot of strife that we have gone through.”
“I have personally been meeting with owners at their businesses, talking to them, hearing their concerns. I also have been letting them know what we are doing as a city and how they can get involved, and they all wanted to help because the people in this community care so much. I told them about the school supply drive and they said what could we do. We are grateful for all of the local businesses who made this event a huge success.”
The City of Kempner as well as local businesses Cabin Café, Jessie Dallas Boutique, Fans Automotive, and the Dollar General in Kempner had been collecting school supplies and monetary donations for several weeks leading up to the giveaway.
