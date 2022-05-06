The city of Kempner is accepting applications for a new rural internship program that will pay a student intern $10 per hour for a total of 50 hours.
Students will gain hands-on experience researching local economic development resources, meeting with business owners, and working on City events designed to bring businesses out in the public view in order to help the City Council lay the groundwork for developing an economic development corporation or similar entity.
Student interns must be a junior or senior in a local high school or a homeschool equivalent. For all program details, go to https://kempnertx.gov/rural-internship-2022
