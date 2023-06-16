In observance of the Juneteenth Holiday, all city of Copperas Cove facilities — including the Solid Waste Transfer Station — will be closed on Monday. The holiday means the trash and recycling collection next week will be on an altered timeline. Next week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
June 19: Holday. No trash, recycling, brush or bulk collection
June 20: Areas 1 & 2 for trash collection; Area 1 for recycling, brush and bulk
June 21: Areas 3 & 4 for trash collection; Area 3 for recycling, brush and bulk
June 22: Areas 5 & 6 for trash collection; Area 5 for recycling, brush and bulk
June 23: Areas 7 & 8 for trash collection; Area 7 for recycling, brush and bulk
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
The Solid Waste Transfer Station will be open Saturday, however. The city of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department has extended normal operating hours and the transfer station will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The Transfer Station, 2605 S. F.M. 116, has extended the hours to assist customers unable to visit during traditional weekday hours. All standard rates and regulations will remain in effect during this single day event.
