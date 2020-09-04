All city offices are closed on Labor Day, Sept. 7.
The city office closure will affect trash pickup since the Solid Waste Transfer Station is among the city offices closed, city spokesman Kevin Keller said in a news release.
The trash pickup schedule will be as follows:
- Sept. 8: Areas 1 and 2 for trash; Area 1 for recycling, brush and bulk.
- Sept. 9: Areas 3 and 4 for trash; Area 4 for recycling, brush and bulk.
- Sept. 10: Areas 5 and 6 for trash; Area 6 for recycling, brush and bulk.
- Sept. 11: Areas 7 and 8 for trash; Area 8 for recycling, brush and bulk.
The closure does not affect commercial trash collection, the release said.
Anyone with questions about city closures can contact City Hall at 254-547-4221. Questions about trash pickup can be directed to Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
