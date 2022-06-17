In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, all city of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Monday, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
June 20: No trash or recycle, brush and bulk collection.
June 21: Areas 1 and 2 for trash; Area 1 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
June 22: Areas 3 and 4 for trash; Area 3 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
June 23: Areas 5 and 6 for trash; Area 5 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
June 24: Areas 7 and 8 for trash; Area 7 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.