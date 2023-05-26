In observance of Memorial Day, all city of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on Monday, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
May 29: Holiday; no trash collection
May 30: Areas 1 and 2 for trash collection. Area 2 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
May 31: Areas 3 and 4 for trash collection. Area 4 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
June 1: Areas 5 and 6 for trash collection. Area 6 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
June 2: Areas 7 and 8 for trash collection. Area 8 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
