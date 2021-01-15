City of Copperas Cove offices, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station, will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a news release.
The week’s trash collection schedule will be as follows:
Jan. 18: No residential or recycle, brush and bulk collection
Jan. 19: Areas 1 and 2 for trash collection. Area 1 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Jan. 20: Areas 3 and 4 for trash collection. Area 3 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Jan. 21: Areas 5 and 6 for trash collection. Area 5 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Jan. 22: Areas 7 and 8 for trash collection. Area 7 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
For additional information regarding city facilities closure please contact City Hall at 254-547-4221.
For additional information regarding the collection schedule please contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
