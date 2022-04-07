In observance of Good Friday, all Copperas Cove facilities — including the Solid Waste Transfer Station — will be closed on April 15. The closure will impact trash pickup. The week’s collection schedule will remain on a regular schedule, as follows:
- April 11: Areas 1 and 2 for trash. Area 1 for recycle, brush and bulk
- April 12: Areas 3 and 4 for trash. Area 3 for recycle, brush and bulk
- April 13: Areas 5 and 6 for trash. Area 5 for recycle, brush and bulk
- April 14: Areas 7 and 8 for trash. Area 7 for recycle, brush and bulk
- April 15: No trash or recycle, brush or bulk pickup
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
