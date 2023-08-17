Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with the city of Copperas Cove has announced that the Holiday Banner Sponsorship Program is officially underway.
The Holiday Banner Sponsorship Program offers businesses, organizations, citizens and families alike an opportunity to advertise their business, organization or name in the spirit of the holiday season, all while bringing holiday joy to the community, the city said in a news release last week.
The program will include installation of a 7-foot by 2.5-foot banner on utility poles in the right of way along Business Highway 190. There are 38 potential banner locations along Business Highway 190 from Constitution Drive to Georgetown Road This section of the road has an average daily traffic count of 36,562 as reported by the Texas Department of Transportation. Banners will be displayed from Nov. 27 through Jan. 10, 2024, for a sponsorship cost of $700, the city said. Additional information is available on the order form.
“I’m thrilled to see the Holiday Banner Sponsorship program come into fruition,” said Sean Payton, KCCB commissioner. “On behalf of KCCB we are excited and can’t wait to fill all banner locations. I look forward to connecting and hearing from our local businesses and organizations. Our hope is that this program will create excitement and a sense of pride in our community this Holiday Season.”
Questions and further information on how to place an order may be directed to Roxanne Flores, Public Relations Specialist & KCCB Executive Director, at rflores@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221, extension 6704.
