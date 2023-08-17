Holiday banners

This image shows an example of what the holiday banners in Copperas cove may look like. The banner will come in two separate sections: one with the greeting or image and the other with the sponsor's information.

 Courtesy Photo

Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB), in partnership with the city of Copperas Cove has announced that the Holiday Banner Sponsorship Program is officially underway.

The Holiday Banner Sponsorship Program offers businesses, organizations, citizens and families alike an opportunity to advertise their business, organization or name in the spirit of the holiday season, all while bringing holiday joy to the community, the city said in a news release last week.

