City officials celebrated the recent renovation of the Copperas Cove Utility Administration building on Wednesday evening with a ribbon cutting.
Around two dozen members of the community watched as Jo Ann Perez, Utility Administration manager, snipped through the ribbon.
“It’s been a good transition,” Perez said as people toured the newly renovated facility. “The public is real receptive to the new building.”
Since transitioning back to the building at 305 S. Main St., the Utility Administration has grown its number of staff from three to 13.
“The staff has been amazing,” Perez said. “They like it, we’re all in one building, so it’s all positive; it’s been really good.”
Perez was hired as the manager of Utility Administration a couple of weeks before moving back into the building on April 12.
Since leaving that location on July 25, 2017, the department operated out of an office in City Hall, about a half-mile away.
“Several years ago, when we moved out of this building, the expectation was we’re done with this building,” said City Manager Ryan Haverlah. “In fact, city council actually gave direction that once we moved out, there was the possibility we would sell this building and this location and be out of it.”
Haverlah said he had the opportunity to work in the building day in and day out for a while, and the way it has been renovated, he can tell an immediate difference.
“When you walk into this building, not only does it smell clean, but it feels clean, and it is a professional environment,” he said.
Haverlah added that the staff of the Utility Administration and the Public Works Department have been through a lot in the past four years.
“Four years ago, we started a transition that eventually failed,” Haverlah said, referring to the Fathom disaster. “But we brought it back in and made it a success, and it’s all a result of the team that is back here.”
Haverlah said the Utility Administration department serves every single resident in the city of Copperas Cove in a customer service capacity.
A pre-construction meeting for the remodel was held on Oct. 29, 2020, and construction began shortly thereafter, city spokesman Kevin Keller said in April.
The renovations concluded in late March.
Staff can serve customers in the lobby or via phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drive-thru will also be back in operation from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A secure drop box on the front of the building will be available 24 hours a day.
For more information on the Utility Administration, go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/utility_administration/.
