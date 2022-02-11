From the perspective of Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah, Winter Storm Landon was “calmer” than Winter Storm Uri.
“City residents and the City of Copperas Cove were more prepared and had more realistic expectations,” Haverlah said in an email to the Herald on Wednesday.
Winter Storm Landon reached the Copperas Cove area beginning as rain on Feb. 2 and lasted through Feb. 4, when the sun began making significant impacts in melting the ice on the roadways.
By Saturday, there was almost nary a shred of evidence that the city had even endured a second winter storm in as many years.
“Our residents appeared more prepared. The experience from last year is most likely an enduring memory, especially when freezing temperatures and precipitation are contributing factors of weather … and in February,” Haverlah said.
Winter Storm Uri ravaged Central Texas from Feb. 13-17, 2021, dropping temperatures well-below freezing and coating the area in thick, alternating sheets of ice and snow.
Uri also knocked out power to thousands of Cove-area residents, with outages numbering greater than 9,000 customers, according to peak data from Oncor last year.
This year, outages were scattered across the area, Oncor’s outage map indicated.
Haverlah attributed the reliance of the electricity to there being a lesser need for the city’s warming center, which was set up at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
During Winter Storm Landon, only one person needed to use the center’s services. That gentleman came for about three hours on Feb. 3, the city’s Parks and Recreation superintendent, Caycee Hauck, said.
In 2021, the city had to change the location of its warming center twice. First, the city had it set up in the Civic Center, but the abrupt power outages forced the city to move it to the library. However, a busted water pipe at the library forced the center to move to Hettie Halstead Elementary School.
Haverlah said that from his perspective, people purchased more supplies in advance and seemed to venture out of their house less than during Winter Storm Uri.
“While checking on emergency services, it was visibly apparent people were not traveling during the winter storm and likely stayed home,” Haverlah said. “Traffic in the City was well below normal and also below the traffic volumes seen during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.”
For those who did venture out of their house, the city’s Streets Department prepared for the storm by laying an aggregate of sand and gravel near intersections and the city’s most-traveled streets.
“The Street Department worked tremendous hours to ensure our most traveled streets could be traversed if necessary, helped other City teams such as Fire/EMS and residents, and cleaned up the aggregate quickly after the storm,” Haverlah said.
Haverlah noted a number of lessons learned from Winter Storm Uri that helped the city prepare for Winter Storm Landon, including:
- Communicating sooner with residents sharing preventative actions and updates on services regularly
- Properly scheduling teams to provide City services and ensure event mitigation with a balance between safety, effectiveness, and breadth of service
- Proactively advancing service (solid waste), prior to the storm, and executed a post event service sweep of the same areas
- Openly coordinating with the school districts, cities, counties, and state agencies prior to and during the storm to share expected impacts, levels of service, and post-event actions
- Planning and opening the warming center immediately before the storm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.