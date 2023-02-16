A committee of members from the community in Copperas Cove will begin meeting soon to discuss preparations for next year’s total solar eclipse.
Copperas Cove officials are expecting a large influx of people for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Based off of reports from cities of similar size that were in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, the city could see around 30,000 to 60,000 visitors, though Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stoddard said in the town hall that the message from other cities has been “Expect the unexpected.”
“With the factors involved with this being Texas, and the weather that time of year is nice, and being at the beginning of landfall, having a top-five longest total eclipse time, I think we’re going to see a lot of people here.”
Copperas Cove’s length of time in totality is one second shorter than Kempner and Lampasas but is seven seconds longer than Killeen, according to data on nationaleclipse.com.
Totality in Copperas Cove is scheduled to begin at 1:36 p.m. that day and is scheduled to last 4 minutes, 23 seconds. Totality in Killeen is scheduled to begin 20 seconds after 1:36 p.m. and is expected to last 4 minutes, 16 seconds.
The time spent in totality in 2024 will be nearly double what it was in 2017. According to NASA, the longest time of totality in 2017 was 2 minutes, 40.2 seconds.
Committee
Such recommendations may include waiving certain city ordinances to make it more visitor-friendly, though the committee has not yet met to discuss specifics yet.
“Basically, what our goal is to kind of piece together a plan on how we promote this event, how we handle the visitors,” Stoddard said.
The key thing for the committee will also be how to hook visitors into arriving early and staying after the eclipse.
Due in part to the rarity of such an event, local astronomer Jay Huston said two types of people will travel to see it. The first type, which he calls “looky-loos,” are casual observers wanting to check off a proverbial box as an event to see in their lives. The others, which he called “imagers” are the hardcore enthusiasts looking to get the perfect picture of the eclipse.
Part of the reason so many visitors may come to Texas is that, according to Huston, there is a greater chance of sky clarity in Texas during April than other states farther to the northeast.
“I’ve looked at 22 years of weather historical data for the 7th through 9th of April,” Huston said. “We run about a 60% chance of clear skies.”
Huston said a resource he has used to check sky clarity is www.cleardarksky.com. The website posts projected clarity for three days. Those wanting to check the projected clarity during the solar eclipse will have to check around April 6, 2024.
Economic Impact
In terms of economic impact, the sky could quite possibly the limit. During the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse that spanned the country, states reported large increases in money added to their budget.
The Herald found economic impact reports for three of the states in the path of the total solar eclipse.
In 2017, the state of Wyoming reported a revenue increase of around $63.5 million, Nebraska reported an additional $127 million, while at the end of the eclipse path, South Carolina reported an additional $269 million.
For local business owners, like Hope McKee, owner of Printscape — a logo and design printing shop — the revenue from such an event could be a game-changer.
“From shirts and hats and canopy tents and signage and flags and trinkets — you name it — I think it’s going to have a phenomenal impact,” McKee said after the town hall.
McKee is already thinking about how she can capitalize on the influx of people that may be seen.
“It’ll make sure that we’ve got enough supply in-house (and) all the pre-printed stuff is done so we have all of that on hand (and) having extra material in case we start to run low,” she said. “I know we won’t be able to get to our distributors to revamp on supplies, but I think that’s going to be the biggest thing is making sure that the stuff we know is going to fly off the shelf is that we have ample supply.”
Stoddard said getting ready from a business standpoint may be taxing and may require some up-front costs, but the expected returns should outweigh the costs.
“These people that are coming down to view this, they know that it’s going to be expensive; they know that it’s going to be a lot of people, because these are people that travel,” Stoddard said.
