Cove Fest 1.JPG

Copperas Cove interim Fire Chief Gary Young leans over to give candy to a child at the annual Fall-O-Ween Festival at the Copperas Cove City Park Saturday evening.

 Thaddeus Imerman | herald

The City of Copperas Cove and Parks & Recreation Department is preparing for the 2023 Fall-O-Ween Festival, which is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Oct. 28. The annual event will take place at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.

Fall-o-Ween features many activities, including safe trick-or-treating, costume contest, Kids Zone with bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, petting zoo, food trucks, vendor market, and much more.

