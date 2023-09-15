The City of Copperas Cove and Parks & Recreation Department is preparing for the 2023 Fall-O-Ween Festival, which is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Oct. 28. The annual event will take place at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Fall-o-Ween features many activities, including safe trick-or-treating, costume contest, Kids Zone with bounce houses, pumpkin decorating, petting zoo, food trucks, vendor market, and much more.
The Fall-O-Ween Festival is family-oriented and suitable for all ages. Entry into the event is free, however, there is a $5, cash-only, parking fee.
The Costume Contest will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the Fester’s House stage. Participants may pre-register from Oct. 1 until Oct. 27 at https://tinyurl.com/muz55fj2
Candy and game vendors have until Oct. 6 to reserve a spot. Those interested in being a vendor can contact Ashley Wilson, special events coordinator, at awilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
