The city of Copperas Cove recognized two employees who have contributed a combined 35 years of service during the workshop of the city council meeting on Tuesday.
Receiving recognition were Carlos Mariduena, Fire Marshal, with 15 years of service, and Greg Higgins, Utility Administration Supervisor, with 20 years of service.
The city of Copperas Cove recognizes employees who are coming up on a milestone year of service at five-year increments starting with five years.
