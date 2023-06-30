Water Quality
Herald | File

As with previous summers, cities and water suppliers have produced their water quality reports for drinking water as part of the federal Consumer Confidence Report program. This year, based on reports from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, customers in the Copperas Cove area can be confident of the quality of water coming from their faucets.

For the eighth consecutive year, the city of Copperas Cove received a clean, violation-free water quality report. Copperas Cove has not reported any water violations since 2014.

