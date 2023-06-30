As with previous summers, cities and water suppliers have produced their water quality reports for drinking water as part of the federal Consumer Confidence Report program. This year, based on reports from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, customers in the Copperas Cove area can be confident of the quality of water coming from their faucets.
For the eighth consecutive year, the city of Copperas Cove received a clean, violation-free water quality report. Copperas Cove has not reported any water violations since 2014.
“The City Water Distribution Department has a long standing standard of quality that it persistently pursues every day. This standard has been the backbone of all daily operations and expectations,” said Corey Chambers, water superintendent. “We as a department push for our best so that the City residents can enjoy the best possible water quality.”
“The City’s water system has been rated as a Superior Water System by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the regulatory agency for the state of Texas,” the city said in its 2022 report.
Chambers said a violation-free report is important to the city.
“A violation-free report represents a great attention to detail on even the smallest of items,” he said. “It helps ensure the residents that we take our jobs seriously and do our best to ensure all TCEQ regulations are met; and in many instances, exceeded.”
The water quality reports sent to customers each year are mandated under the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s and EPA’s Consumer Confidence Report program. The quality updates are self-reported, with most water service providers posting the information online. Failure to issue a report can result in a TCEQ violation.
Tests mandated under federal Environmental Protection Agency standards include monitoring for organic and inorganic contaminants, residual disinfectant levels, lead and copper, and adequate filtration.
Lead and copper tests are required to be performed once every three years.
Samples are taken on a monthly basis throughout the city of Copperas Cove for many different reasons, according to Chambers.
“We have 40 total samples taken every month at various locations to test for Bacteriological contaminants,” he said. “We also do chlorine checks at every storage facility on a daily basis, and pull samples from various houses throughout the city to have a true representation of the quality of the water citywide.”
The city of Copperas Cove receives its water from Belton Lake via the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. Chambers explained that the water is stored at pump stations in Killeen before being transferred to pump stations in Copperas Cove and distributed to area residents through the city’s water lines.
Though the city received no water quality violations, the city reported it lost approximately 97 million gallons of water during 2022. The reasons for the lost water are multiple.
“Water loss is contributed to many different factors such as main breaks, dead-end flushing, theft, and many other factors,” Chambers said. “The water loss model is composed of accounted for and un-accounted for loss’s.
“In 2021 we had a total un-accounted for loss of 475 million gallons which was a substantial total, so we re-evaluated how we were tracking our known losses and made some changes out in the field on how we track them. We managed to lower our unaccounted for loss to 97 million with hopes to improve on that number next year when we run the numbers again.”
