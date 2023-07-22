The city of Copperas Cove Development Services Department will be mailing letters to property owners and/or residents who live or own property in a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA), or high-risk flood zone. The aim of the letters is for the city’s residents to be well-informed and know how to protect themselves and prepare for potential floods.
Copperas Cove participates in the Community Rating System (CRS). The CRS is a subset of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). It is a voluntary incentive program, which recognizes and encourages community floodplain management activities which exceed the minimum NFIP requirements.
