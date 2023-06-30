The Parks and Recreation Department and Quality of Life Advisory Board are inviting the public to attend a “First Shot” event on Monday at 10 a.m. to celebrate completion of the Basketball Court Renovation Project. The event will be held in City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, at the large basketball court near the playground.
The basketball court resurfacing project was sponsored and paid for by United Portable Buildings at a cost of $18,133. The resurfacing work was completed by Dobbs Tennis Courts, Inc. New basketball goals were also purchased by Parks & Recreation.
