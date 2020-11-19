The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host the annual citywide fall cleanup and B.O.P.A. (Batteries, Oil, Paint, Antifreeze) event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. During this event, Copperas Cove residents and business owners will be granted two free visits per utility account to Solid Waste, located at 2605 South FM 116, to dispose of household trash and waste. Participants will be required to show current proof of residency.
Items that will be accepted are basic household trash and junk, brush and yard waste, appliances, recycling, cooking oil, tires, and B.O.P.A (Batteries, Oil, Paint, Antifreeze). Construction debris and other various household hazardous waste items will not be accepted during this event.
For additional information regarding this event please contact Solid Waste at (254) 547-4242.
