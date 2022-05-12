Fans of classic cars took in the sights at Crossroads High School last Saturday as the campus held a fundraiser for its Reset Program. The program is a class that teaches high school students about building character, learning about finances, and prepares them for life after high school.
This year’s car show had nearly 50 entries. The Crossroads lot was filled with classic cars like Rick Young’s blue 1969 Gran Torino, or Steve Noonan’s 2021 grey Ford Mustang Mach-1.
Noonan bought his Ford Mustang Mach-1 from a dealership in Killeen less than two months ago.
“I was looking for a car that kind of spoke to me and this one did,” he said. “Originally, I was looking at the GT 500 but I was on a limited budget. I love this car.
“I only drive this car on the weekends and will be entering it into more car shows in the future.”
This year’s car show was judged by employees of Fast Lane Auto Service in Copperas Cove. The owner of the shop, Jake DeWald, shut down the business operations on Saturday so that all of his staff could come and support the Reset Program by judging some vintage cars.
Benjamin Buckler works at Fast Lane Auto Service and appreciated helping with the event.
“I really believe in this program, because I grew up in a similar situation,” he said. “It is also great for us to give back to the community.”
First place winners in each category were:
Chevy: Jim Intoff, Ford: Robert Wegmann, Euro/Import: William Rogers, Mopar: Terry Russell, 4X4: Shawna Jordan, Classic Car: Jesse Coulter, Classic Truck: Jeff Davis, Motorcycle: Matt Maibauer, Muscle: Frank Page Truck: Jess Reyna, Superintendent: 2010 Mustang — Jesse Coulter, Students’ choice: 1926 VW Jetta — William Rogers, Principal’s choice: 1934 Chevy Impala, Best In Show: Jesse Coulter / Ford GT 500 “Eleanor” (1967), Best Male: John P. Toms, Best Woman: Megan Greene, Motorcycle: Harley Davidson Heritage Softail.
Bryant Vaughn, a senior at Crossroads High School and member of the Reset Program, helped plan the event.
“Reset is a character-building class, which we all learn about stuff that we can use in the real world after high school, like character building, and financial classes,” Vaughn said. “I have been in this program since the beginning of this school year.”
Michael A. Veal, instructor of the Reset Program, said there are 21 students in the program and it started in the 2020-2021 school year.
“The money that is raised from this car show goes to help us with purchases like shirts that says I am a part of this program and I am proud to wear it,” Veal said.
Kevin Rubedor was in the 2020-2021 Reset Program,
“I am about to go into the Army. The biggest thing was I was a trouble maker before I came to this school and after being a part of this program I mellowed out,” Rubedor said.
At the event there was live music from the DJ, several food trucks as well as a snow cone truck.
