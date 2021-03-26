One Bell County resident says his portion of Clear Creek is no longer clear, but rather polluted, and is asking for solutions from Copperas Cove officials.
Wayne Duncan’s 300-acre property in southern Bell County includes a portion of Clear Creek, which he says is murky and toxic these days, thanks, in part, to discharges from a neighboring wastewater treatment plant in Copperas Cove.
“It’s not clear anymore, that’s for sure,” Duncan said of the creek March 16.
Duncan is a sixth-generation Bell County resident who remembers a time when generations of Duncan children would play in the clear waters of Clear Creek.
“This is where all the kids in the family learned how to swim and caught their first fish on a cane pole,” Duncan told the Herald Tuesday during a tour of his property.
Now, he said, he doesn’t hold family reunions because the water is too polluted to allow children to play in it. The black Clear Creek water on Duncan’s property gave off a distinct putrid smell Tuesday, one Duncan has come to know too well.
“It’s called Clear Creek because it was,” Duncan said. “Now, there are no fish in it. This pool here used to be full of beautiful sunfish, about the size of your hand, catfish, and bass.”
A bright fluorescent green layer of algae was seen floating atop the dark Clear Creek water on March 16. Duncan suspects the algae to be blue-green algae, which is toxic to humans and animals.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced in early March that they are taking algae samples from Belton Lake after four dogs reportedly died after ingesting Belton Lake water. Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, cause a plethora of water quality concerns, according to the USGS, including the potential to produce toxins that are potent enough to poison animals and humans.
Over the last 10 years, Duncan said he has reached out to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the city of Copperas Cove numerous times to find the root cause of his water quality concerns to no avail.
Gary Rasp, TCEQ media specialist, told the Herald Tuesday that the TCEQ Waco office conducted sample testing at two Clear Creek sites in response to water quality complaints received in 2013 and 2019.
“The creek was observed to have algal accumulations during both of these investigations,” Rasp wrote via email Tuesday. “Algal blooms can occur when a species of algae reproduces rapidly resulting in an overgrowth of the algae. Several factors can cause an algal bloom including, but not limited to, water temperature, nutrients in water, sunlight.”
Scott Osburn, Copperas Cove director of public works, and Christopher Altott, assistant director of public works, issued a joint statement on the Duncan matter March 16.
Osburn and Altott confirmed Duncan reached out to Cove officials about the water quality issues in 2013 and 2019.
In 2013, Wilson Snyder, a TCEQ inspector, took samples from Duncan’s property and conducted a compliance inspection of Copperas Cove’s South Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 2711 Big Valley Road, five miles from Duncan’s affected portion of Clear Creek.
Osburn and Altott said the TCEQ compliance inspection “gave no indication that the South WWTP was the cause of any downstream issues.”
“As previously discussed with Mr. Duncan and generally known, many sources can contribute to conditions of excessive algae growth,” the statement read. “However, the most common causes are low flow, high nutrient rich water and sunlight. The TCEQ has mentioned concerns for many areas throughout Texas having increased algae growth, especially in the past few years. Nutrients in waterways can come from point source pollution such as wastewater treatment plants, factories and industrial users. Nutrients can also come from non-point source pollution such as runoff from pasture land, farms, septic systems and residential areas.”
Duncan said March 16 litigation may be the only way to resolve the murky matter.
“TCEQ has been here, but TCEQ doesn’t really have any teeth,” he said. “It’s an environmental concern because from here it (Clear Creek) goes into the Lampasas River and into Stillhouse (Hollow Lake) and back into the drinking water. Everybody lives downstream from somebody; that’s just a fact.”
