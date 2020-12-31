Events like Giving Tuesday and phrases including “pay it forward” have become very popular in society. Scientific studies prove there are many physical, emotional and mental health benefits associated with kindness.
The good feelings experienced when being kind are produced by endorphins. They activate areas of the brain that are associated with pleasure, social connection and trust. Even more than most adults, children require a healthy dose of the “helper’s high” to thrive as healthy, happy, well-rounded individuals.
Clements/Parsons Elementary students in teacher Adrian Fox’s art class created a kindness rock garden causing a rush of endorphins and resulting in a lasting sense of pride, well-being and belonging.
“The students learn to communicate ideas about being kind and showing kindness through their original artwork. They are encouraged to use a variety of media paint, markers, and stickers,” Fox said. “It teaches them to express thoughts and ideas creatively while engaging their imagination, and it builds reflective thinking. It was a big project and the kids really had to practice problem solving and disciplined effort when they were working on the rocks.”
The students received blank rocks and creative freedom. After designing their artwork on the rocks, they added a thought, picture or word depicting what kindness means to them. Each rock is unique and was placed in the garden, which is located in the front of the school.
Second grader Nariyah Ramirez used stickers to spell the word “friend” on her rock.
“Adding stickers was fun, but I really liked that we talked about being kind,” Ramirez said. “Kindness helps us all be friends, and that makes us all happy.”
Studies show that kindness is a key ingredient that enhances positivity and helps children feel good about themselves as it increases serotonin levels. This important chemical affects learning, memory, mood, sleep, health, and digestion.
Children with a positive outlook have greater attention spans, more willingness to learn, and better creative thinking to improve results at school.
“I think it’s amazing for our school to have that reminder,” fourth grader Kelsey Tawney said. “Hopefully soon, people will just remember to be kind without looking at the rocks.”
Many traditional anti-bullying programs focus on the negative actions that cause anxiety in children. When students are taught how to change their thoughts and actions by learning about kindness and compassion, it fosters the positive behavior expected and naturally rewarded with friendship.
Promoting its psychological opposite is key in reducing bullying to create warm and inclusive school environments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.