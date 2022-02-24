Nine-year-old Nathaniel Garner is wise beyond his years. The Clements/Parsons Elementary fourth grader is already looking ahead to his future and the future of the environment around him.
Garner is a member of Cub Scout Pack 251 of Copperas Cove where interacting with nature in a positive way has been instilled in him through the Leave No Trace and other projects. But the youngster took a step further to take care of Mother Earth when he entered the junior mister division of the 8th Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant in 2021.
“I entered the pageant because I knew that if I won, I would have multiple opportunities for community service,” said Garner who was crowned 2021 Junior Mister Five Hills. “As a member of the royalty family, I have participated in many events to include multiple parades, the Autism Awareness Walk, Puppy Pawlooza, and Relay for Life.”
Garner chose Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful as his platform of service, committing to working with and promoting the organization during his yearlong reign.
“I chose KCCB because I am passionate about keeping our environment clean and safe for everyone to enjoy. If we do not take care of our environment now, there will not be anything for our future generations to enjoy,” Nathan said. “As a cub scout, I enjoy many outdoor activities to include campouts and nature hikes. While on these hikes, I have noticed lots of trash where there should not be any which makes me sad. I also see a lot of trash in the community.
“Throughout my reign, I have participated in various activities, but I have most enjoyed the clean-up events hosted by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful. We have planted trees in front of the police station, painted over graffiti, and picked up trash in various places throughout the city. My family has also come along to these clean-up events and I am glad I could share my passion of cleaning up our environment with my family. I have also collected used markers and crayons from the schools in our district. The used markers will be sent to Crayola to be recycled and the crayons will be used in crafts at the KCCB Spring Fling in March.”
Garner will crown his successor at the 9th Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant on March 26.
“Even after my reign as Junior Mister Five Hills is over, I plan on staying involved with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and participate in as many clean up events as possible,” Garner said. “I have enjoyed my time as Junior Mister Five Hills and will keep these memories for life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.