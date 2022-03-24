Six-year-old Maddox Tobias is outgoing and kind to everyone. He embraces opportunities to try new things, except vegetables. He has been active in sports including soccer, taekwondo, mixed martial arts, T-ball, and ninja gymnastics since the age of 3.
“It’s always been important to my husband and me to keep Maddox active and involved,” Maddox’s mother, Jillian Tobias said. “Along with sports, he also attended various early literacy classes before starting as a kindergartner this year at Clements/Parsons Elementary School. He enjoys learning and being surrounded by his new friends. He is a great reader and has always enjoyed books and nightly bedtime stories.”
Some of Maddox’s favorite things to do are camping, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, visiting the coast and building sandcastles, playing video games, and watching YouTube.
Maddox reigned as 2020 Miniature Mister Five Hills through which he volunteered more than 350 hours, earning the bronze, silver, and gold Presidential Volunteer Service Awards. Because of his extensive service work, Maddox was chosen as the 2021 Five Hills Junior Ambassador extending his reign to a second year where he has volunteered more than 400 hours, earning the bronze, silver, and gold Presidential Volunteer Service Awards a second time.
“Maddox has supported so many meaningful projects and causes such as creating busy mats for the elderly, walking for Alzheimer’s awareness, American Heart Association and breast cancer awareness, collecting bottle tops for Ronald McDonald House, Salvation Army bell ringing, and so much more,” Jillian Tobias said. “Maddox takes pride in his own service project taking care of our 11 local Free Little Libraries which he regularly cleans and restocks and for which he collects book donations.”
Maddox and his family refurbished the Free Little Libraries during the pandemic, so they have a uniform look across the community.
Maddox incorporated his love for reading into his Dr. Seuss on the Loose Lemonade Stand on National Lemonade Day Weekend, raising $700 to purchase books for foster children and audio books for local nursing homes. Maddox won the Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area 2021 Best Lemonade Stand for his literacy theme.
“One of Maddox’s most memorable moments as Five Hills Junior Ambassador was competing in the Lampasas Spring Ho Cardboard Boat Regatta. He proudly rowed his Mario Kart-themed boat into first place for his age division,” Jillian Tobias said. “Maddox has enjoyed all the parades and getting to help his community celebrate the holidays. His time getting to represent his community and the pageant as junior ambassador ends on Saturday, but Maddox will continue to be involved and active within the community for years to come.”
