COPPERAS COVE — Clements/Parsons Elementary fourth grade teacher Heather Gutierrez can swing a hammer as easily as she can lead a lesson in class.
The reading and language arts educator put her skills to work as she created and installed yard signs in each of her students’ front yards to let them know that she misses teaching them in class.
“I came up with the idea of making the signs after our staff did its parade of cars and drove through our students’ neighborhoods,” Gutierrez said. “There were so many of my students that I didn’t get to see. I thought making signs for them would be great way to show my kiddos some support at home.”
Gutierrez said the signs didn’t take long to make or cost much as she used both construction paper and laminate that were already part of her at-home teacher supplies.
“The mission was to brighten up the stay-at-home quarantine days of my fourth grade students,” Gutierrez said. “It was especially meant for them, but it was good for my heart and soul to see their smiling faces too.”
Over a three-day period, Gutierrez knocked on every door of every student in her homeroom class, even coordinating with some parents to ensure their students were available for the surprise delivery.
Fourth grader Brooklyn Wilson said she misses her school and her teachers very much.
“Ms. Gutierrez came to my house just to tell me that she missed me too,” Wilson said. “It made my heart super happy to know she was feeling the same way I was.”
After knocking, Gutierrez stepped away from the door and back into the yard to ensure social distancing guidelines were followed. She was greeted with smiling faces and loving words from both students and parents.
“(Clements/Parsons Elementary) is the place to be. But since we can’t be there together, I thought I could bring a little of that love to them,” Gutierrez said. “The hardest part was maintaining social distance when we all just wanted to wrap our arms around each other like we do in class.
“But, the kids were great about giving air hugs, air high-fives, and blowing air kisses with me,” Gutierrez said. “The students in my class know they are loved, and now everyone who passes by their houses will know it too.”
