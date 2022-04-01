One of Copperas Cove’s baseball players, who hopes to see playing time on the gridiron as a member of the varsity football team in the fall, said Tuesday that the new football coach has come in with a positive and strong attitude.
Gabriel Maxey, a linebacker who played on the junior varsity team in 2021, said that Tony Johnson — who was hired in February — has told the prospective players that the work ethic he wants to instill will make them better people, not just better football players.
“And he’s also going to try to get us up to the next level to where we can play and compete, and I find that really cool as a coach, and he really seems like a good person,” Maxey said.
Copperas Cove ISD hired Johnson in February after former coach Jason Hammett resigned for a job elsewhere. During Hammett’s tenure, the Bulldawgs won but two games, going a combined 2-18.
Maxey also explained Tuesday how Johnson is helping to build the person before building the player.
“He talks about his chart,” Maxey said. “It’s where you will be propelled — or the highest thing he has is compelled. Being compelled is you’re staying with it, you’re sticking with it, you’re not giving up, you’re always there for your teammates and your family.”
Maxey explained that he and his teammates can be compelled in school and out of school, such as with getting good grades or helping out around the house.
“There’s no excuse of you being late to the workouts. There’s no excuse to you being late to real-life activities, so I find that really interesting,” Maxey said.
Mike Evans, who will be the new defensive coordinator under Johnson, said from his perspective the players are bought in and have hung on every word Johnson has told them.
“These boys are excited about the new direction. They’re excited about just the possibilities,” Evans said.
Johnson asked Evans to be Copperas Cove’s defensive coordinator after Evans was his inside linebackers coach during his brief stint at W.T. White High School in Dallas. During his tenure in Dallas, Johnson and the staff helped engineer a turnaround that resulted in the Longhorns achieving back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 40 years.
“I was really excited when he got this opportunity and asked me to be a part of it and help ignite his vision here in Cove,” Evans said.
He said Johnson has implemented a no-excuse mentality from day one.
“The standard’s the standard,” Evans said. “That’s what we try to teach the boys. There can be reasons for things, but there’s never excuses for things.”
To implement his vision, Michael Uini, an offensive lineman and sophomore, said Johnson has introduced a meal plan and has revamped the workout regimen for the players.
“He shows his love for football and the kids,” Uini said. “He’s done so many things for this program, it’s actually really cool.”
Evans said the meal plan and new workout regimen are in part due to Johnson’s son, Anthony, who is the Bulldawgs strength and conditioning coach. The younger Johnson held the same position at Arlington-Martin before his father hired him to his staff in Copperas Cove, Evans explained.
“Nutrition, rest and recovery is something that Anthony wants to bring to Cove and really try to teach the kids how to prepare their body and how to re-hydrate their bodies and replenish their bodies so they can handle the rigors of football with the trainings and practices,” Evans said.
New Athletic Director
As fans, coaches, players and parents had the opportunity to meet Johnson, they also had the opportunity to meet Cari Lowery, the former head volleyball coach and assistant athletic director, who was promoted to the position of athletic director.
District Superintendent Joe Burns announced in February that Lowery is the first female athletic director in the history of Copperas Cove and one of only 30 across the state of Texas.
Lowery’s assistant coach for 10 years, Christy Thompson, said Tuesday that she was thrilled to find out Lowery was being promoted.
“One, she’s been a mentor for 10 years, and so she’s paved the way for our young players who have come back to be coaches for her,” Thompson said. “And now, she’s paved the way for coaches to move up in the ranks. So it’s now not necessarily just a man who can handle being in charge of coaches and coaching coaches.”
The Lady Dawgs were a perennial volleyball power almost from the time Lowery arrived at Cove in 2004 after a successful stint in Springtown. Lowery is the 12th-winningest high school volleyball coach in Texas history with more than 800 wins.
Thompson said Lowery’s hands-on approach should help contribute to success in her position.
“She sets high expectations,” Thompson said. “She holds her players to those standards and her coaches. I think she’s going to be great for other sports because she’s a great leader.”
Thompson said she is confident that though there are many successful programs within the district, under Lowery’s leadership as athletics director, some of the programs will go farther in the playoffs and bring back championships
