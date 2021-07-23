The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-5 hosted a breakfast fundraiser event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove on Saturday.
“We’re having a brotherhood/sisterhood, as we call it, come together to conversate, break bread together, eat breakfast, with a sidenote of making money for our nonprofit organization,” said Tim Wise, the executive officer of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
Wise said the breakfast fundraiser helps the organization provide monetary support to veterans in need to purchase items like food, clothing, housing, and any other situation that requires assistance.
According to the organization’s website, its goal is to help the community and its veterans to keep the area thriving while also helping veteran organizations in Central Texas through donations, fundraisers like the breakfast, and support rides to spread awareness of the association’s goals.
“We’re all one, we’ve all been to combat, we’ve all shared that experience, so when we get back, some of us need help,” Wise said. “So, we try to help out when we can.”
Wise said the VFW post covers the initial costs to provide the breakfast and then receives a portion of the donations from the fundraising participants. The remaining funds are then presented to veterans by the association when a need arises.
“The veterans reach out to us, and with the amount of members we have, everybody knows somebody, and it’s basically just word of mouth,” Wise said. “For example, my neighbor needs this so, is he a combat vet, and does he meet the criteria?”
Wise said the motorcycle association got its start when soldiers who were returning from combat needed a place to feel the same brotherhood and sisterhood.
“When you’re in combat, your friends are your brothers, and it’s the same way here,” Wise said. “So, when you come back, you at least have someone who can share the same experience you had, someone you can talk to.”
The breakfast fundraisers are hosted on the third Saturday of every month at VFW Post 8577. The events are open to the public and cost $5 for children under 12 years old and seniors 70 years old and older, while everyone else pays $7 for the all-you-can-eat breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.