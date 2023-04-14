It has been open for around a month, but business is still booming at one of Copperas Cove’s newest restaurants: Texas Meltdown Grilled Cheese.
The new eatery gives Copperas Cove residents an opportunity to get a variety of sandwiches with cheese being the theme.
“I wanted to open this place because many people here in Copperas Cove tell me that there is not enough of a variety of restaurants in this town,” said Cody Speer, owner of the Texas Meltdown.
Texas Meltdown has been open since March 9 and 10 when it had a soft opening.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. It is located at 1215 East Business 190 in Copperas Cove.
“We are doing well after being open for a month,” Speer said. “The local residents have been coming in and have been enjoying our food, customer service, and have been coming back and we are grateful for their business.”
Though it has been open since March, there are still new customers stopping by to check out the food.
Angel Walker and her son, along with her friend Bre Meyer and her daughter, all stopped in for a bite to eat last Friday, their first time trying the restaurant since it opened.
“The food was really good and I ordered the turkey, bacon, avocado, ranch on ciabatta bread,” Meyer said. “We also decided to come and check this place out because we saw a post on Facebook that the Easter Bunny would be here taking pictures.”
A couple of the restaurant’s employees say they are having a good time as well.
“I really like working here, and I look working with the other members of our team we get along and help each other when something doesn’t go right, and I love that we are keeping our customers happy and coming back,” said Hannah Trevino, a student at Crossroads High School in Copperas Cove.
Trevino has been working at Texas Meltdown for about two weeks.
“My mom found out about this place on Facebook, so she came in to order food and ordered the turkey, bacon, avocado, ranch sandwich and, when she came home with the food, she let me try the sandwich and I said ‘That was really good sandwich.’ She told me that the Meltdown was hiring and so applied, and here I am,” she said.
Gavin Thomas has been working at the restaurant since it first opened.
“I found out about the job through a friend and I am glad that I did because I have been enjoying working with the other members of our team, and I really have enjoyed making the sandwiches,” Thomas said.
Speer, who also owns Fubar in Copperas Cove, is giving local residents an option to get their recipe on the menu for Trevino and Thomas to serve.
Those who want to participate can send their recipe to the restaurant through Facebook Messenger by Saturday. The winner’s sandwich recipe will be featured as a special sandwich for the month of May, and the winner will also receive a $500 Visa gift card.
The winner will be announced April 20.
