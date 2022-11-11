With the snip of a pair of scissors and the lifting of a bag covering a monument, a tree planted in memory of a late funeral director was officially dedicated.
In a joint ceremony, three separate organizations in Copperas Cove recognized Nov. 4 as Texas Arbor Day and dedicated a Monterrey oak in memory of Ronnie Viss on the property of Operation Stand Down Central Texas.
“Ronnie had a true servant’s heart,” said Joann Courtland, director of Operation Stand Down Central Texas. “And he always found a way to help us here at Operation Stand Down whenever we needed it. We love him for that, which is why we wanted to plant this tree today.”
As Courtland, who is also a councilwoman on the City Council, spoke, she was overcome with emotion, as were many others.
Courtland and Viss also knew each other as members of the Morning Exchange Club of Copperas Cove.
Guy Viss, Ronnie’s father, helped Courtland snip the ribbon and unveil the monument in front of the tree.
After the ceremony, he said that Ronnie loved the Lord first and foremost and was compassionate. He also said he would’ve been humbled by the show of support from the community.
Joe Burns, who is the school district’s superintendent and member of the Morning Exchange Club, also spoke through a shaky voice at times. To lighten the mood, as he and others fumbled with papers on the windy morning, Burns said Ronnie would probably be laughing at them about that time.
Burns said that Ronnie Viss had a lot of similarities with trees.
“Ronnie believed in taking care of his community. Trees do that for us. It gives us a place to rest and pause and sit in the shade in the hot Texas temperature,” Burns said. “Ronnie also had a strong sense of who he was, like the roots of a tree — he was well-anchored in his faith, he was well-anchored in his community and his relationships. He loved his family and bragged on y’all often.”
Burns said he considered Viss to be a good friend.
He got choked up when he said, “I never heard a bad thing said about Ronnie Viss. I never heard anybody utter his name in less than a positive light. And I’ve never heard him say anything derogatory, or inappropriate, or unkind about anybody.”
Viss owned Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove and was an active member of the Morning Exchange Club. He died May 7 in a boat-loading accident at Temple Lake Park.
