Copperas Cove ISD students get the unique opportunity of learning leadership qualities during their schooling years. This allows students to participate and prove their skills as the better leaders who can bring a change for creating a better world.
Clements/Parsons Elementary fifth grader Sylvie Cresswell is a leader among her peers both inside and outside the classroom. She is always looking for opportunities to improve life around her, according to school music teacher Kelly Thompson.
“Sylvie spends her Monday afternoons with the student council planning activities for the school, such as the end of year dance, collecting for the school food drive, collecting socks for the needy, assisting with the H-E-B food drive, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, and emptying classroom recycle bins,” Thompson said.
Educators understand that teaching students leadership skills enhances their time management skills. Time management helps to decide when to work on a particular task, how much time is required to complete the task and also not to waste time due to unimportant things.
“Sylvie can often be found after school lowering the flags and folding them for storage,” Thompson said. “She is preparing to participate in service projects to help teachers with things like sharpening pencils, cutting things out, organizing, and more. She also helped plan art lessons for the entire fifth grade level.”
Teaching students leadership also develops their awareness skills. Awareness helps students understand their rights and duties. They learn about the world, think about their dreams and goals, and be confident.
“Sylvie does not always fit into everyone else’s mold, and she does not even mind. She truly marches to the beat of her own drum,” said Thompson who nominated Cresswell for the Central Texas Incredible Kid Award.
“She stands up for what it right. I have seen her defend her peers in tough situations. Sylvie will never back down in the face of a bully and is one of the students who can always be counted on in class to do the right thing.”
