Misty Thomas inspires learning in her classroom by creating an environment where mistakes are a welcome component of the learning process. From the beginning of the year, she creates a safe and comfortable environment for students. Her walls are filled with chemistry charts that are well-worn and lived in; they are marked as classes work through the periodic table and student progress is evident each time you enter the room.
Thomas was selected as the 2020 Copperas High School Teacher of the Year and captured Copperas Cove ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, nominated by Principal Jimmy Shuck.
“Dr. Thomas’ teaching style always includes a model of the targeted skill followed by student collaboration. While students work to master the skill in their groups, Dr. Thomas can be seen constantly circling the room to provide clarity, addressing misconceptions, and giving encouragement,” Shuck said.
“When you visit her classroom, you see student-led instruction, hands-on opportunities to explore content, and a cycle of constant feedback.”
After serving in the U. S. Army as a chemical officer and deploying to combat zones, Thomas shares her educational journey with her students to inspire and motivate a love of learning. Thomas graduated with distinction from Capella University with a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Safety, specialization in Emergency Management; and earned a Master of Health Science, Emergency and Disaster Management, Magna Cum Laude from Touro University International—all while working full-time, taking care of her spouse and child, as well as continuing her community involvement.
“Dr. Thomas is dedicated and hard-working, constantly striving to better both herself and her students. She creates lessons that align to standards in a way that promotes student learning through engagement,” Shuck said. “Dr. Thomas also stands out in her commitment to student growth. She has taken it upon herself to encourage students to track their trajectory of learning by mapping their growth throughout each unit. This gives students an opportunity to see what they are capable of beyond a singular letter grade; they are able to celebrate success through improvement and embrace a growth mindset.”
CCHS Instructional Coordinator Natalie Honts said she loves having the opportunity to visit Thomas’s classroom.
“No matter what time of year, I always walk in to students working hard on mastering the task in front of them. Listening to her interaction with them is even better,” Honts said. “Sometimes, people think that simply being nice is what students need when they’re struggling with a topic, but Dr. Thomas has a unique blend of kindness plus focused comments on instruction that create a unique type of feedback that both helps students grow academically and encourages the spirit of learning.”
Thomas will represent CCISD at the Regional 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year contest in June.
