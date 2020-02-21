Nearly 40 percent of middle-schoolers said they’d been bullied according to a study by the non-profit organization, YouthTruth. At a time when bullying is on the rise across the country, Copperas Cove Junior High student Daniel
Smith is a positive and kind student that participates in the school band, serves as cheer manager, and is an exceptional student academically.
Currently, Smith serves as a member of the student created Campus Improvement Club. As a member of the group, Smith works to help create a more positive and open school climate, said Principal Robert Turner.
“Daniel has a talent for fostering positive relationships with his peers and is open and accepting to others,” Turner said.
As a military child, Smith often had to move around and start over in school after school. I have lived in Germany, Hawaii, California, and Texas over the years and each time I moved, it was difficult to leave my friends and school,” Smith said. “As a member of the Campus Improvement Club, I feel like I can make a difference for students who may not feel like they belong or who feel like outsiders.”
Copperas Cove ISD successfully applied for a grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity branch and was awarded funds to begin Student 2 Student groups in all elementary, junior high and high school students who are military connected like Smith. The student-driven ty organizations conduct tours of the school and pair incoming students with a group to connect with immediately and avoid isolationism. The junior high S2S group works hand-in-hand with the Campus Improvement Club to ensure that all students feel welcome.
“Daniel is truly a well-rounded, caring, and positive force in our school community,” said teacher Jennifer Ring.
“I believe that he makes every effort to see the best in others and create bridges between his peers. Daniel can often be found asking others if they "want to hear a joke" or using a silly pun to make them laugh.”
Smith was selected as Copperas Cove Junior High’s Incredible Kid and will compete for one of 10 coveted awards at the Central Texas Incredible Kid Luncheon in April.
