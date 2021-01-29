COVID-19 changed much in the world. But for S. C. Lee Junior High seventh grade teacher, Pamela Knutson, her professional life as an educator changed dramatically. Having taught in a traditional classroom for more than a decade, Knutson trained and became a virtual instructor for students receiving their lessons through at-home learning.
Knutson also serves as the school’s student council advisor. With some students learning from home and others learning on campus, it is a challenge to gather the student leaders together to perform community service activities.
“As the student council sponsor, Mrs. Knutson provides opportunities for the students to volunteer,” Principal Brian Jost said. “Miraculously, she planned and coordinated a food drive on our campus for Food for Families. Because of COVID-19, this was a challenge. But, she devised a way to collect can goods, weigh the goods, deliver the canned goods and non- perishable items and select a winner from our campus as incentive for bringing in the most donated food items. This was a difficult task, but a much-needed one that she and the students made happen.”
In fact, S. C. Lee Junior High won the Food for Families Top Secondary School award from among the junior high and high schools having collected the highest number of items in the district with 1,850.
Through her duties as a teacher and student council sponsor, Knutson teaches students citizenship and servitude.
As a history teacher, she instills in students their civic responsibilities and as student council advisor, she shares with her students the duty of servitude.
Knutson coordinated a trip to Washington, D.C., to provide a more in-depth learning experience of the nation’s history. Unfortunately, the trip was canceled due to COVID 19.
“The attempt and frustration has not deterred her from trying again,” said Jost. “Students that go on the trip will receive valuable information about our own government and its history.”
Jost selected Knutson as the S. C. Lee Junior High VFW Teacher of the Year because of her efforts to involve students in volunteerism and servitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.