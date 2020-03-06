When Keanthony Jackson arrived on his first day of work at the Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary, he immediately stood out as a person that was going to make an impact for students. One of the first things he asked the principal, Rebekah Shuck, was if he could start his Kids of Distinction Club.
Through the club, Jackson works with students in kindergarten through fifth grade that have behavioral challenges and teaches them social skills and acceptable behavior.
“He meets with the students daily at the end of the day and checks in with them on their behavioral progress,” Shuck said. “He has worked diligently to build relationships with our students, and through this club, he has helped several of our most challenging students learn appropriate behaviors. He’s an excellent role model for our students.”
Jackson also volunteered to start and lead the school’s first step team.
“Students learn not only dances for their step performances, but they learn life lessons as well. The students’ self-esteem has been boosted and it is reflected in their classroom behavior,” Shuck said.
Jackson works as the school’s physical education paraprofessional and has impacted the culture and environment in the gym. The students respect him and he has a way of helping students in their most difficult moments, Shuck said.
“From the day he entered our campus, Mr. Jackson has asked how he could help our students succeed. He has gone above and beyond to make students feel accepted and appreciated,” Shuck said. “Our students often go to him in times of need to talk and work through a variety of concerns they may have. Mr. Jackson is always positive and encouraging in guiding them through the process of conflict mediation or decision-making so they can do their best to learn in their classrooms.”
Shuck selected Jackson as Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary’s Paraprofessional of the Year. Jackson will compete for district honors in April.
“From speaking to students, to encouraging his staff members, Mr. Jackson’s positive and kids-first personality has been a great addition to our campus,” Shuck said.
