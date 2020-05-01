“When I say, ‘chop,” I mean chop,” the former chef told students at Copperas Cove Junior High School. “We want the onions fine so they don’t overpower the flavor of our salsa.”
Copperas Cove Junior High paraprofessional Yliris Finney teaches the Farm to Table class where students learn to grow and cook their own meals and develop healthy eating habits.
Principal Robert Turner said Finney has taught the course since its inception and laid the groundwork for what the course is today.
“Each year, more and more students request her class. Mrs. Finney creates some of the finest dishes and teaches her students to cook like chefs,” Turner said. “She is hard-working and dedicated to her students. She creates lessons that are appealing to all her students. She wows her students with her culinary skills and students leave her class with the desire to come back each and every day.”
Finney’s primary goal is to change the lives of students and families in Copperas Cove by teaching them how to nourish their bodies with healthy foods. She aims to empower students to prepare healthy meals for themselves and their families. Her hope is to bring families together around the dinner table.
“Even students who are not enrolled in Mrs. Finney’s Farm to Table class are intrigued by what she is doing in her classroom,” Turner said. “She fills the hallways with the most wonderful smells of cooked pastas and breads. Mrs. Finney has taken a non-traditional class at CCJHS and used her art of cooking to instill some of the lost traditional values into her students. Mrs. Finney makes everything better at CCJHS because of her stellar cooking, the relationships she builds with students and staff, and the hard work she models.”
Finney exposes students to cuisine and cooking techniques that many would never have the opportunity to experience outside of her classroom. She challenges them to open their minds and their palates to new possibilities. Finney teaches students that the kitchen is not a place in which to be intimidated but to be daring and creative. With each new culture and cuisine, students develop an appreciation and respect for other students and their native traditions.
“Mrs. Finney values the need for education and models this for all her students and other staff members. She is able to manage some of the most difficult students by building positive relationships with them,” Turner said. “She works with a limited budget, but finds creative ways to make her lessons come alive. You will never hear her complain. She is a force for good in our community, and is doing the work of changing lives.”
Finney was named the Copperas Cove Junior High Paraprofessional of the Year and is a top-3 finalist for Copperas Cove ISD Paraprofessional of the Year.
