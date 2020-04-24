Brandy Coppin is a hard worker and a dedicated employee who has the one desire to do the best possible job that she can do for children and staff in the school district and community.
Coppin is the Copperas Cove High School cafeteria manager. CCISD Director of Child Nutrition and Warehouse Services Melissa Bryan said Coppin works alongside her staff and they respect her for it.
“Brandy has changed the attitude of the staff who work at the high school. It is an enjoyable place and staff want to work there, no matter how heavy the work load,” Bryan said.
When Bryan first interviewed Coppin for the managerial position, Coppin was very excited about the prospect about promoting from within and was excited that someone was going to take the time and help her learn the process of being a child nutrition staff member.
“Brandy point blank told me that her goal was to become a cafeteria manager, and she has proven herself a stellar staff member. She has worked through each step and learned and challenged herself and has reached her goals,” Bryan said. “She was driven and dedicated to do all that she could to accomplish her new responsibilities. Now that she has, she continues to push herself to learn new things, to continue her education in child nutrition and seek ways to make her campus and the department better.”
Bryan says that there is not a task Coppin will not try to master. If she cannot accomplish it, she returns with an alternate solution on how to make it work.
“Brandy has the ability to be a great asset in every part of her kitchen and has taken the customer service skills to a new level in the way that she serves the student, the staff and now the community,” Bryan said. “Brandy has a high level of professionalism that is truly valued in the district. She is one who never complains. Even when our department is tasked with something new, Brandy implements it as instructed to the best of her ability. She does not make changes without guidance but will provide feedback on how it can be changed to run more efficiently.”
Coppin is the 2020 Copperas Cove ISD Child Nutrition Department Employee of the Year.
