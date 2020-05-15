She may not sign autographs or arrive at school on a tour bus, but Kelly Thompson is most definitely a rock star at Clements/Parsons Elementary.
Thompson spends her days synchronizing kindergartners in song, choreographing dance performances, and conducting fifth grade recorder orchestras - all monumental tasks that require the patience of a saint and the energy of a marathon runner.
After school, in the evenings, and on the weekends, Thompson can often be found encouraging students to pursue their musical talents by leading the school honor choir at school and community events. Thompson also serves as the school’s president of the sunshine committee. In that role, she dedicates her time and her heart to building staff morale. She prepares snacks and treats at staff meetings, organizes potluck lunches, and delivers tokens of appreciation.
Principal Katherine Baney said that Thompson can always be counted on to lend her talents and her time to all school projects.
“’Trusty Thompson’ is our resident ‘Jill of all Trades.’ She fixes our technology problems in a flash, shares her latest culinary creations, and has any and every gadget available at a moment’s notice,” Baney said. “In addition, Mrs. Thompson serves on the district DTAC committee and the campus PBIS committee. She is also a team leader and as a mentor to new teachers. As a former 4th grade math teacher, Mrs. Thompson volunteers to help tutor after school. She has also successfully pioneered an art program on campus. Finally, Mrs. Thompson is a top-notch problem-solver. She works tirelessly to bring solutions when problems arise and takes initiative to fix them herself.”
Baney says Thompson’s creative approach to learning fine arts includes many different modalities.
“She is quite tech-savvy and often incorporates interactive digital opportunities for students to demonstrate learning. She also includes opportunities for movement in her music class. Most recently, Mrs. Thompson started cardio drumming with her students during class and with staff members after school,” Baney said. “Mrs. Thompson’s music lessons also support campus literacy and math goals. You can often walk in to her classroom and see her using rhyming books to reinforce rhythm and beat or discussing the imagery and figurative language in songs. She also has students use foundational numbers and operations skills to practice beat counts or make connections with musical notes and fractions.”
Thompson was selected as Clements/Parsons Elementary Teacher of the Year and captured CCISD Teacher of the Year honors. She competes for the Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year contest in June.
