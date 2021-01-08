The 2020-2021 school year has been a sea of change and not necessarily what first year Williams/Ledger Elementary second grade teacher, Dymonds Courtney-Davis, envisioned. She moved from one of the coldest states in the nation — Alaska — to a state — Texas — that rarely sees daytime temperatures lower than 50 degrees. The pandemic struck resulting in more change — not just at Courtney-Davis’ new school but in the education world.
But, the Navy veteran rolls with the tides, using the same qualities that made her a successful master-at-arms while serving the nation.
Principal Lori Hensley said it is those same qualities that make Courtney-Davis an outstanding teacher serving her students and community and the reason she was selected as the Williams/Ledger Elementary VFW Teacher of the Year.
Courtney-Davis majored in secondary education and art at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education in May 2019. While in Alaska, she worked as an art teacher before moving to the Central Texas area.
“As a new teacher on our campus, she has embraced learning the new curriculum and content and consistently puts in the additional work to learn new strategies, approaches, and methods to effectively teach her students,” Hensley said.
“She models honesty, courage, self-control, decency and conviction of purpose in the classroom. After a training this summer on using Restorative Discipline and Restorative Circles in the classroom, Ms. Courtney-Davis not only embraced the idea, but she consistently uses these techniques in her classroom. Because of this, her classroom has become a community of learners who support one another. Through her use of learning circles, students have been able to process their thoughts and feelings so they can better handle situations and be fully present in class for learning. She has been successful in creating a safe and supportive space for students. This is no small feat for a new teacher.”
Courtney-Davis served honorably in the Navy for four years prior to starting her career in education.
