Copperas Cove Junior High STEM teacher Allison Mosley may be a first-year teacher, but you would never know it when stepping into her classroom. Mosley demonstrates teaching techniques that you typically see in your most experienced teachers. She differentiates her instruction for all her students and makes connections with some of her most difficult students. She collaborates and contributes to her professional team and implements lessons that are innovative and engaging for her learners.
Copperas Cove Junior High Principal Robert Turner says it is Mosley’s approach to not just educating students but also her approach to life that landed her the honor of Copperas Cove Junior High Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Mosley has the most positive attitude about work. She never complains and always finds the positive in some of the most difficult situations,” Turner said. “If we are ever shorthanded as a campus, Mrs. Mosley is always willing to volunteer or assist by covering classes or duty stations. Mrs. Mosley is a role model to her students and even her veteran colleagues. Mrs. Mosley demonstrates the characteristics of a great teacher.”
Turner describes Mosley’s classroom as the “CCJHS model classroom.”
“Her room is structured to encourage student learning and to develop student independence. Mrs. Mosley has great classroom management where students are actively engaged in learning and participating,” Turner said. “When entering Mrs. Mosley’s classroom, you will see all her students on-task and interacting with an innovated STEM lesson she created. Often times you will find Mrs. Mosley pulling small groups to assist students and to provide them differentiated instruction.”
Turner said Mosley works diligently to build positive relationships with students. She recognizes their strengths and works to build students’ confidence in math and science. She creates a classroom environment where students feel free to ask questions, take risks, and try new things.
“Mrs. Mosley teaches with the confidence and ease of someone with years of teaching experience. She is reflective, and willing to receive feedback. Mrs. Mosley is always prepared to share resources or ideas,” Turner said. “She will quickly and eagerly volunteer to take the lead on projects. Even though she is a new teacher, she is sought out for her expertise opens her classroom to both new and experienced teachers to observe strong instructional strategies that keep students motivated and engaged.
“Mrs. Mosley is an asset to CCJHS and CCISD. We are very fortunate to have Mrs. Mosley teaching our students and modeling for other staff members how to make positive connections with students and parents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.