Starting high school can be overwhelming and even scary for a freshman student. But, Copperas Cove High School Academic Advisor Estela Garcia immediately puts students at ease and makes the transition easier.

Garcia was chosen as the Copperas Cove High School Paraprofessional of the Year. Principal Jimmy Shuck said Garcia is truly the heart of the ninth grade office.

“Mrs. Garcia always goes above and beyond for students, parents and teachers. She will exhaust all options to find answers in order to help freshmen and other staff members,” Shuck said. “She takes it upon herself to call students in and speak with them when they need her and regularly checks in with them to keep them on the right track with academics and personal issues they may be facing.”

Garcia also speaks to parents consistently and often serves as the liaison between staff and parents in order to keep open lines of communication. With a restructuring of counseling services at the high school, Garcia faced a new job title, changes in the ninth grade office, and many different responsibilities.

“Mrs. Garcia has stayed positive and determined to help students with their needs. Her passion for helping students, her patience fielding many responsibilities and her commitment to her students makes her a valuable asset to the community here at CCHS.”

Shuck says Garcia is kind to students, parents, and faculty and her compassion for helping others is seen through her daily actions.

“Even when things get overwhelming or tough, she manages to keep her outlook positive and that attitude spreads throughout the ninth grade office,” Shuck said. “Staff members know that Mrs. Garcia will work hard to find a solution to help. She truly positively impacts each person who she comes in contact with every day.”

Instructional coach, Hailey Parker, echoed Shuck’s sentiment that Garcia is a joy to work with. But more importantly, Mrs. Garcia is diligent in finding solutions for students and parents.

“Working with Mrs. Garcia puts a smile on my face because it’s truly refreshing to see someone that has such a big heart for kids,” Parker said. “No matter the need, Mrs. Garcia will exhaust all resources to help a student; she is not scared to ask for help and is willing to be an advocate for all students with which she interacts.”