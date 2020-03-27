Thelma Jesus has walked the halls of House Creek Elementary for years. She knows all the nooks and crannies of the school along with how to run the laminating and copy machines. Jesus began working with House Creek students as a volunteer. But, she knew she wanted to offer even More of her time and skillset to help children progress in their academic endeavors and school principal Todd Williams recognized just how much Jesus could help children if she became a member of the staff.
“While she was coming up here and volunteering her time as an involved parent, she approached me about how she could make a difference in our student’s education,” Williams said. “She was adamant to help with students with autism. When we expanded our program due to the growth of students entering the (autism) program, I knew she would be the best possible person to make a difference. She has more than met what I ever expected with helping our students.”
Jesus has worked as an instructional aide assisting with students with autism for two years at CCISD and was named by Williams as the House Creek Elementary 2020 Paraprofessional of the Year.
“Mrs. Jesus works tirelessly with students that have many diverse behaviors. Thelma is the eternal optimist when it comes to students. She seeks out the very best from the students she works with,” Williams said. “Her words and actions are always consistent with every person she encounters at our school. Mrs. Jesus is a team player, has a positive outlook on each day, and emphasizes education in all forms. She not only is extremely active in the lives of her grandchildren, she treats every staff member like he is family. She is not only an asset to on our team. She is truly a joy to work with each day.”
Williams says Jesus inspires all of the staff at House Creek Elementary with her consistency.
“Students always respond to her in a way that helps get them back on track when they struggle with behaviors. She is the consummate professional and always does what is the very best for students,” Williams said. “Thelma does not look at or teach her students for what they are unable to do. She always sees the best in them for what they can do and celebrates those qualities with every moment possible.”
