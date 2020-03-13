Martin Walker Elementary first-year teacher Emily Apolinar does not wait for what she doesn’t know.,Instead, she seeks out answers. Since her first day in the school district, Apolinar has poured herself into lesson planning and has invested countless hours working with her team to provide the best educational opportunities to students, said Principal Earl Parcell.
“Mrs. Apolinar has embraced her responsibilities as a brand new teacher with great energy. She is a self-starter and exercises instinctive initiative. She has simultaneously dedicated herself to get to know her students. An example is noticed in her parent teacher relationships,” Parcell said. “Mrs. Apolinar goes above and beyond to make phone calls home, sends home personalized notes, and will also email parents for positive as well as negative purposes. Her efforts to make positive investments early have been valuable assets that she has recently been able to draw upon when content and behavior have begun to be challenging.”
Parcell, who selected Apolinar as the Martin Walker Elementary 2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year, said Apolinar has an open mind.
“She is unbelievably willing to look and listen to others and then she actually makes an effort to adopt different ways of doing things in her classroom. She is not too proud to try something and admit when it did not work. She is very wise in knowing when to make an adjustment,” Parcell said. “Mrs. Apolinar takes pride in knowing her students’ likes and dislikes and she will go to great lengths to make students feel comfortable and accepted regardless of their background or academic prowess. Mrs. Apolinar teaches with a servant’s heart that is fueled with love.”
If you peek into Apolinar’s classroom, you may see her engaging students with a well-planned lesson. You may see students in workstations, practicing skills she has taught. You may see her with a small group at the back table, working on individual student needs. You will also see laughter, as the students enjoy themselves while working hard.
“Mrs. Apolinar is a very student-centric teacher. Her classroom has a family-like atmosphere. Her classroom is extremely dynamic, full of warmth, care and laughter,” Parcell said. “She never looks for the easiest way to do something. She will do whatever it takes, even if it means more work for her, to implement or provide support or assistance to students. She is a quick learner and it is this characteristic that is enabling her to provide exceptional support to her students. Mrs. Apolinar gets it and is an amazing rookie teacher.”
