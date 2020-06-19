Her first year of teaching in the classroom was not exactly what Mackenzie Dennis envisioned. The pandemic ended classroom instruction on-campus unexpectedly and Dennis and other teachers were forced to immediately develop remote lessons to ensure students’ academic success.
But, Dennis, who was selected as the Copperas Cove High School Rookie Teacher of the Year, never hesitated to make the most of the situation, said CCHS Principal Jimmy Shuck.
“Ms. Dennis is always looking for opportunities to grow and improve, even taking the time to sign up for multiple classes last summer in order to feel prepared for stepping into a new classroom in the fall,” Shuck said. “She has an incredibly positive attitude, always encouraging students and staff. She is open to feedback and collaborates often with her team members.
“Ms. Dennis goes above and beyond to advocate for her students and sincerely believes that all of them are capable of success. Her genuine ability to see each student as an individual who is capable of great things combined with her level of instruction makes her outstanding on a daily basis,” Shuck said.
Instructional Coach Natalie Honts said she enjoys observing Dennis’ teaching methods in the classroom.
“Ms. Dennis’ rapport with students is amazing and watching her work with them to solve a problem they thought was ‘impossible’ has to be one of my favorite things to observe,” Honts said. “She prompts students with guided questions but still has the student do the leg work. Her expectations never waver, but she gives students all of the tools they need to reach them no matter how far away they may be at the start. She is never discouraging and always keeps students in mind.”
Dennis’ compassion for students is evident through her daily actions. Even when others might be frustrated or complaining, she manages to keep her outlook positive.
“This sets a strong example for what’s possible when perspective shifts to keep students in mind,” Shuck said. “Instead of complaining, she looks for the good; instead of seeing a problem, she looks for a solution. Staff members knows she is willing to work hard and pull her weight on the team, and students know she is excited to see them each day; this positively impacts all students and staff who come in contact with Ms. Dennis.”
Dennis teaches Algebra and Pre-calculus and is very detail-oriented.
“She goes above and beyond to ensure that students are learning when they’re in her classroom,” Shuck said. “She uses several collaborative strategies to encourage conversations about math and problem solving. She allows students to respond in multiple ways, and they are comfortable showing their struggles as well as accomplishments because of the safe space she has created in her classroom. Ms. Dennis provides her students with a chance to feel good about themselves and their learning each time they come to class, giving them a clean slate and a new opportunity for growth. Her teaching style paired with her kind demeanor inspire learning from even the most reluctant students.”
