Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees President Joan Manning describes herself as a “PTA mom” who spent many hours volunteering in her children’s schools when she was recruited to file for a vacant seat on the local school board.
“The year my youngest was a first grader, my second a sophomore in high school and my oldest a freshman in college, I began receiving telephone calls from then-current board members,” she said. “There was going to be a vacancy on the board that year.
“I really didn’t know much about school board service, but I had always had a desire to serve in the education field. After receiving my family’s blessing to run, I put my hat in the ring for the election in 1995.”
Manning has continued to serve and be re-elected term after term. She celebrates her 25th year of service on the Cove ISD board this year and has been the president for nearly 20 years consecutively.
“At first, I came back because I knew we could make a change in the atmosphere of board meetings and board and superintendent relations,” Manning said. “When I first came on our school board, we had marathon meetings always lasting until the wee hours of the morning, and some board members were contentious with our superintendent as well as each other.
“It was a very frustrating situation, but one that I knew could be changed. As a working group, we instituted noon workshops, streamlined our meeting agendas, and as new members were elected to the board, we became a functioning board again.”
Cove ISD holds its monthly workshop at noon on the second Monday of each month followed by the regular monthly meeting the second Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Each board member reviews the board agenda items in advance and comes to the workshop prepared for discussion, resulting in the workshop lasting typically one hour and the Tuesday board meeting usually shorter than that. Manning has seen a lot of progress in her 25 years of service on the board.
“We have used our citizen’s tax dollars as wisely as we know how while still providing the best education possible for our students. Our facilities are well maintained and clean. Our buses are safe and our crossing guards are the friendliest around,” she said. “We have an innovative, caring superintendent who will lead our district to even higher levels.”
As board president, Manning is involved in more than 30 hours of training each year. Will she return for another term when hers expires in November 2022?
“I thoroughly enjoy board service. But most of all, I enjoy seeing our students thrive in school,” Manning said. “That’s really what motivates my continued interest. I want to have at least a small, positive influence in their education in Copperas Cove ISD.
“Every three years, I wrangle with the question of continuing as a board member. It is so much a part of me now that I know I would miss the reward of seeing those shining faces of our students and working with the best team in the state that makes board service a true blessing.”
