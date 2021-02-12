When Dawn Hale received a solicitation for AARP in the mail, she chuckled. She did not think of herself as a senior citizen at age 55.
“Even though I am a grandmother, I do not see myself as I saw my grandmothers,” Hale said. “Yes, we get older in years, but we are young at heart.”
Growing up, Hale always loved visiting her grandparents and her friends’ grandparents. They always had great stories and were always baking something good.
“Our elderly don’t get enough love and I want them to know they are important to our community,” Hale said. “Over the years, I observed the involvement of the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant within our community and all the wonderful things its titleholders do. I entered the pageant three times before capturing the crown of Senior Ms. Five Hills.”
Hale has spent her yearlong reign helping nursing home residents who suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia by making peaceful mats.
“These mats help the residents in many ways. They help by stimulating good memories when residents are having a bad day and are agitated,” Hale said. “With the help of past and present pageant titleholders and the community, I delivered Peaceful Mats to each of the residents that suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia in each of the three nursing homes in our community.
“With the pandemic this year, it was a challenge to do all the things I had hoped to do for our elderly. Not being able to visit personally with the residents in our nursing homes, I had to come up with different things we could do safely.”
Hale has worked to meet the needs of the elderly since the pandemic started. She and the Five Hills royalty created mobiles out of compact discs for each of the residents’ rooms. She organized a pen pal program for the elderly. For Christmas, Hale and the titleholders adopted nursing home residents in addition to their pen pals to provide items they needed.
On Giving Tuesday, Hale raised money for the Hill Country Community Action Meals on Wheels on program.
“I am working to make 200 Valentine’s (Day) cards, one for each of the residents at our three local nursing homes, that I will deliver with some treats,” Hale said. “My greatest hope before my reign ends in March is to be able to visit these facilities in person and spend time with the residents.”
Hale has five children and six grandchildren and been married to her husband for 21 years. An Army veteran, she is a Citizens Police Academy Alumni where she served on the board. She also served on the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Board and is currently the chairman of the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter Advisory Committee.
Hale will crown her successor that the eighth annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant on March 27.
Applications are available through March 1 at https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/five_hills_pageant/.
