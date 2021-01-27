There is a new literary sheriff in town. He is keeping the peace at the Hettie Halstead Elementary School Library.
Joel Garcia Vasquez played the role of the sheriff in the school’s United Way fundraiser, keeping “prisoners” behind bars until they could make bail through donations to the non-profit organization.
This also gave Garcia Vasquez the opportunity to have some fun with his students, share life lessons, and raise money for a worthy cause.
Garcia Vasquez began the 2020-2021 school year as Hettie Halstead’s new librarian, hired by Principal Billie Diaz.
“He is a driven librarian who develops inspiring relationships with his students.As a former member of the military, he exudes an air of punctuality, leadership, and persistence with his students,” Diaz said. “He greets students at the front of the school and welcomes them to a new day. This dedicated educator exemplifies a superb role model for our students.”
Garcia Vasquez’s role as school librarian extends far beyond providing library lessons and reading instruction. While this is an essential aspect of his job, he also focuses on ensuring students have the characteristics and virtues of being good citizens.
“Mr. Garcia Vasquez teaches students to be productive, responsible, caring, and contributing members of society. He ensures that all cultures are valued and represented in our library book collection,” Diaz said. “He encourages students to show a positive attitude towards their classmates and to take pride in their school and community. His strength of character reinforces what he teaches. Mr. Garcia Vasquez truly is a leader that leads by example.”
Although Garcia Vasquez is in his first of teaching in the education field and in Copperas Cove ISD, Diaz selected him as the Hettie Halstead Elementary School VFW Teacher of the Year.
“He has been zealous in improving his teaching skills and is always on point to assist with the students as necessary,” Diaz said.
Garcia Vasquez transitioned to a new career as a public school librarian after retiring from the U.S. Army.
